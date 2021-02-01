Halton Police stage design contest for police vehicle to celebrate Black History

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

In honour of Black History Month, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and its Black Internal Support Network are soliciting the community’s help in the design and creation of a Black Heritage Police Cruiser.

“Due to the pandemic, we are unfortunately unable to organize or participate in Black History Month events like we historically have,” says Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie. “This cruiser is a unique way for us to highlight our commitment to working with and learning more about our region’s African and Caribbean community, not only during Black History Month, but year-round.”

Community support

This initiative is in collaboration with and supported by the following community partners:

African Caribbean Council of Halton

Black Mentorship Inc.

Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton

Caribbean and African Coalition of Canada

Halton Black History Awareness Society

Halton Regional Police Association

I am. I can. I will.

It is hoped that the winning design will result in a police vehicle featuring key figures and imagery that celebrate the region’s rich history of African and Caribbean culture.

“This wrapped vehicle will symbolize the Service’s commitment to, and solidarity with, the black community,” says Constable David Joseph, who proposed the design project in collaboration with members of the HRPS Black Internal Support Network. “Together with our community partners, we hope this project will help expand our collective awareness and appreciation of black heritage in Halton.”

All residents of Halton are encouraged to submit design proposals that highlight the rich history of African and Caribbean culture in the Region of Halton. From contributions to the Underground Railroad, to key figures, and significant historical landmarks, the vehicle wrap could highlight a number of contributions from right here in our own region.

Submissions will be accepted throughout Black History Month, February 1 – 28, 2021. A selection committee comprised of the HRPS Black Internal Support Network and community partner representatives will select a winning design. The individual who submits the winning design proposal will be awarded a one-time $2,500 youth scholarship to be used personally or by someone of their designation for post-secondary education. This one-time scholarship is proudly funded by the HRPS and the eight community partners listed above.

Visit haltonpolice.ca/blackheritagecruisercontest to learn more about the contest and submission criteria, and to submit your design.