The Detroit Lions cash in Stafford with blockbuster trade to Rams

AP is reporting that the Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick. Jared Goff

The Lions cleaned house before the season ended with the firing of hated coach Matt Patricia and GM BOB Quinn. The Lions only managed to win 13 games in the three seasons Patricia was coach.

Lousy management was blamed for the early retirement of star back Barry Sanders and the Lions were getting a reputation as a team that burned out its stars by not providing them with enough support.

Certainly, after giving the Lions 12 seasons where he was often the only bright spot on the field, Stafford couldn’t be blamed for asking for the trade which reportedly was the case. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Stafford bought a house in Newport Coast, Calif., two years ago, and when his name first surfaced in trade rumors last winter, his wife, Kelly, made no secret of where she wanted to end up.

The Lions will get quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in this year’s draft and first-round choices in 2022-23, and Stafford gets his wish to perhaps finish his career in California, in one of the NFL’s most creative offenses, where he spends part of his offseason anyway.

26-year-old Goff is 69-69 in five seasons with the Rams. He has been in six playoff games, but became expendable in part because of high number of turnovers. The trade, especially the draft picks, will give some trading options for new Lions GM Brad Holmes who they also obtained from the Ram’s organization. A day after Holmes ‘ hiring was announced the Lions announced that Dan Campbell would be head coach. Campbell came out of the Saints organization after a playing career as tight end that included the Giants, Dallas and the Lions’ Lions GM Brad Holmes also comes from the Rams organization

New Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell played three seasons as a Lion tight end

