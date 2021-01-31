Hamilton COVID count lowest since November
Hamilton Public Health reports 60 new COVID cases today and two deaths. The seven-day average of new COVID cases in Hamilton is 70. The 60 new cases is the lowest single-day count for Hamilton since November. COVID-related deaths in Hamilton now stand at 252. There were no new outbreaks reported Sunday, but there were four more cases in the outbreak at the Canada Bread plant on Nebo road with 19 staff members now testing positive. There were three more cases reported at Macassa Lodge, bringing the total to 42—27 residents and 15 staff.
Halton region reported 54 new COVID cases. Milton reported 18 cases, Oakville 17, Burlington 11, and Halton Hills eight. The outbreak at Mount Nemo Christian long-term care home now has a total of 52 confirmed cases of the illness, up from 44.
Ontario is reporting 1,848 cases of COVID19 and nearly 49,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 726 new cases in Toronto, 306 in Peel and 168 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to drop. There were 1159 reported, although weekend hospitalizations stats are often undercounted.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 339,644 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered
.