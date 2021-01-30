Vancouver plans to convert bus fleet to electric
The British Columbia Lower Mainland transit authority, TransLink has awarded a contract to Nova Bus to bring 15 more battery-electric buses to its fleet. This order will bring \Translink’s electric bus fleet to 19.
This acquisition is a is part of Translink’s low carbon bus strategy which aims to:
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030.
- Fully electrifying one of Vancouver’s major east-west routes
- Replacing all retiring conventional diesel buses with battery-electric buses.
- Transitioning to a fleet operating entirely on renewable energy by 2050.
The 15 new battery-electric buses are expected to arrive and begin rolling into service on Route 100 in 2022. The $16 million contract is funded through the Federal Gas Tax Fund, with funding allotted through the Metro Vancouver Gas Tax Fund.
To pursue the further electrification of Metro Vancouver’s bus fleet in the coming years, TransLink has applied for funding from senior levels of government for 57 more battery-electric buses and for the supporting charging station infrastructure.
Quick facts:
- Each bus is expected to reduce 100 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and save $40,000 in fuel costs per year compared to a conventional diesel bus.
- The buses can be charged in approximately five minutes at charging stations while picking up passengers.
- More than half of TransLink’s fleet uses cleaner technology, including compressed natural gas, hybrid diesel-electric fuel, and fully electric vehicles.
Quotes:
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities –
“The Government of Canada is providing $16 million for the purchase of 15 Canadian-made battery-electric buses that will support TransLink’s first fully electric bus route. Cleaner air, quieter streets and efficient, reliable public transit using a Canadian supplier — that’s a win-win-win. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities for a net-zero emissions future.”
Kevin Desmond, TransLink CEO –
“Today’s announcement is about ensuring we continue our important transition toward a greener and more efficient transit system. Zero-emission battery-electric buses are the future of the transit industry, and this order more than quadruples our existing battery-electric bus fleet, bringing us one step closer to achieving our aggressive climate targets. TransLink already has one of the biggest electric trolleybus networks in North America, with 262 trolleybuses in service, and a SkyTrain network operating entirely on electricity. It’s exciting to be able to build on our success and move into a more sustainable era for public transit in Metro Vancouver.”
For more information click here.
maybe Minister McKenna and her staff are still studying Eisenbergers and Mancinelli’s assertions that removing every single tree at street level along a 13 km route of our core will somehow make the sir cleaner.
That must be it.
Why else would should be jetting around the Country handing out cheques to municipalities with their acts together?
That would be a betrayal.
And God knows Fred and Joe simply will not tolerate a betrayal.
Shovel ready…..throw some dirt in it’s face.