The Cadillac Bill Show is back!
Bill Boyd-Wilson (AKA Cadillac Bill) has completed 14 new episodes of the Cadillac Bill show. Bill says in each episode, he will make a cool, bizarre craft and will will hear form someone with an unusual conspiracy or theory. Hosted by a glittery jacket clad Cadillac Bill and with his sidekick, a hedgehog called Pepper – It’s like nothing ever before seen on TV. It’s different, unusual and entertaining.
Episode 1 will debut on Cable 14 on February 2 at 10:30pm and then on Feb. 4 at 3:30pm. Every week, from then after, will be a NEW episode of C.B.S. If you don’t have cable, you can see the episodes on https://www.cable14.com/shows
70 episodes of this off-beat, weird variety show, comedy series were aired on Cable 14 for five years and amassed a following of avid fans. The show’s creator Bill Boyd-Wilson was nominated “Media Person of the Year” by Hamilton Music Awards for 2016 and was voted Hamilton’s favorite TV personality (for two years in a row). Extensive media coverage and daily airing of the show on Cable 14 has now elevated THE CADILLAC BILL SHOW to a cult TV classic – with a following of more than 16,000 fans on social media.
The content has included – spoofed up public affair commentaries, talking to ghosts, UFO, dragon and alien discussions, woman’s roller derby, petting zoos, reptile shops, Civil War reenactments, classic car shows, a space alien called “ALLAN”, a C.B.S. drone, comedy commercials, paranormal investigations and magic shows. Burlesque dancers, wildlife investigations (with the C.B.S. Safari Expedition Team) and “searching For dead bodies” and “opening a portal to bring in a 5th dimensional entity” by PAUL THE DOWSER. A reporter in England, bringing you “History of England”. “Wienerfest” (featuring hundreds of Dachshunds), War of 1812 reenactment, wrestling and seven episodes of DOWNTON ALLEY, a spoof of Downton Abbey with stuffed, taxidermied rats.
Musical Guests have included Teenage Head, Lori Yates, Anvil, Tom Wilson, Ginger St. James, Robert Gordon, Ronnie Hawkins, Laura Cole, Gordon Lightfoot and Daniel Lanois. Bill also fronts his band—Cadillac Bill and the Creeping Bent.
A sample: