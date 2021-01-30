Seven-day Ontario COVID count is below 2,000
Ontario is reporting 2,063 cases of COVID19 and 73 deaths . The seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1968. Nearly 59,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 713 new cases in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 336,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton Public Health reports 61 new COVID cases today—the lowest single-day count in a week—and four additional deaths. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Hamilton now stands at 248. The outbreak at the St Joes Alternate Health Facility, 6th floor increased by 4. There are now 20 cases at that facility involving 10 patients and 10 staff. There was a new outbreak at the Canada Bread plant on Nebo road with 11 staff members testing positive. There was also an outbreak at St.Matthews Children’s Centre where one child and one staff member tested positive.
Halton region reported 52 new COVID cases. Burlington had 25, Oakville 18, Halton Hills 5 and Milton 4.