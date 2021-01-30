Missing teen was last seen at Appleby GO

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

On Friday January 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM, the youth named Xavier Attzs was in the company of an adult relative who drove him to the Appleby GO station on Fairview Street. The youth had been given money and was observed at the ticket counter and then was observed going downstairs towards the access points for the train platforms.

Xavier Attzs normally resides in the City of Pickering (Durham Region) with his family and had been staying temporarily with other relatives in the City of Burlington (Halton Region). It is unknown where his exact intended destination was and it is surmised that he may be possibly going back to the City of Pickering where he is very familiar. He is comfortable with using the GO transit system. At this time he has not returned to his family home in the City of Pickering and his whereabouts are not known.

Xavier Attzs has autism and is high functioning and has other mental health conditions, but he is very independent. He is described as a black male and is 6’2’ (188 cms) with a slim build, clean shaven and his hair is presently a 1” length afro style. He was last observed wearing a black puffy style winter jacket, beige khakis style trousers, a grey hooded sweater, white high top running shoes and carrying a black backpack. He does not have a mobile telephone but he has an Ipad device and may be in a location where he can access free wifi internet.

Anyone with information in regards to this matter is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service at (905) 825-4747 or if Xavier Attzs is observed in another jurisdiction please notify your local police agency as soon as possible so they can attend promptly to check on his wellbeing.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at Halton Crimestoppers