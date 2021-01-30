Lowest new COVID case count since November in Halton
Hamilton Public Health reports 66 new COVID cases today. There were two deaths reported —both at Alexander Place Long Term Care Home.. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Hamilton now stands at 250. The outbreak at the St Joes Alternate Health Facility, 6th floor increased by 11 to 31 cases –19 residents and 12 staff. There were four more cases reported in the outbreak at the Canada Bread plant on Nebo road with 15 staff members now testing positive. There is a new outbreak at St.Joe’s West 5th campus where four staff have tested positive. The Bank of Montreal on Barton reported an outbreak with two staff.
Lowest daily case count since November
Halton region reported 38 new COVID cases—the lowest daily count since November. Milton reported 13 cases, Oakville and Burlington 11 each and Halton Hills three new cases
Ontario
Ontario is reporting 2,063 cases of COVID19 and 73 deaths . The seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1968. Nearly 59,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 713 new cases in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 336,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.