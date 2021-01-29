Said he had a gun
Hamilton Police need the public’s help in identifying a convenience store would-be robber who ended up leaving a convenience store empty-handed.. If you have any information, please contact the investigators.
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a lone male suspect entered the King & James Convenience Store, located at 1 King Street East. The suspect told the clerk that he was in possession of a firearm and to hand over cash.
The suspect did not obtain any money and was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on King Street East.
Although a firearm was mentioned, one was not seen.
The employee did not incur any physical injuries as a result of the incident.
The Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit has taken over the investigation and seeks assistance from the public with identifying the suspect.
SUSPECT
Male
Caucasian
40-50-years-of-age
5’8”-5’10”
Medium build
Corrective glasses
Black jacket
Grey toque
Light blue facemask
Anyone with information regarding this robbery attempt, are asked to contact Detective Constable Patrick Cole 905-546-8936 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at https://crimestoppershamilton.com/ .