The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Said he had a gun
The Bay Observer

The Bay Observer

 

Said he had a gun

John Best
by
January 29, 2021
John Best

Hamilton Police need the public’s help in identifying a convenience store would-be robber who ended up leaving a convenience store empty-handed.. If you have any information, please contact the investigators.

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a lone male suspect entered the King & James Convenience Store, located at 1 King Street East. The suspect told the clerk that he was in possession of a firearm and to hand over cash.

The suspect did not obtain any money and was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on King Street East.

Although a firearm was mentioned, one was not seen.

The employee did not incur any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The Hamilton Police Break Enter and Robbery Unit has taken over the investigation and seeks assistance from the public with identifying the suspect.

SUSPECT

Male

Caucasian

40-50-years-of-age

5’8”-5’10”

Medium build

Corrective glasses

Black jacket

Grey toque

Light blue facemask

Anyone with  information regarding this robbery attempt, are asked to contact Detective Constable Patrick Cole 905-546-8936 or Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at https://crimestoppershamilton.com/ .

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top