Province approves child care addition to Binbrook’s Bellmoore Public School
The province has given Hamilton Wentworth District School Board approval forf a child care addition to Bellmoore Public School in Binbrook.
The $1.8 million project is part of the province’s capital investment program to build more child care spaces for Ontario’s families.
“The funding for this child care addition to Bellmoore Public School is great news for our community,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for the children of Binbrook.”
Ontario’s investment in new and updated schools will create the foundation for a modern learning environment for hundreds of students across the province.
Said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Construction of the child care addition to Bellmoore Public School further demonstrates our government’s historic investment in Ontario’s schools and child cares, and our overall commitment to supporting our students and families.”
49 Child care spaces
Highlights of the child care addition include:
• 49 new licensed child care spaces.
• 3 new child care rooms.
Bellmoore Public School is located at 35 Pumpkin Pass, Binbrook.
30,000 child care spaces in five years
The government is investing up to $1 billion to create up to 30,000 new child care spaces in schools over five years.The Ontario Government announced in Budget 2020 that over the next ten years, Ontario is investing $13 billion in capital grants, including allocating $550M in 2020-21 for new schools, additions and major renovations.
Ontario is also providing school boards with a historic $1.4 billion in funding to renew and maintain existing schools. This funding could be used to replace aging heating or air conditioning systems, repair roofs and windows, and install important accessibility features like elevators and ramps.