Outbreak of COVID at Canada Bread
Hamilton Public Health reports 61 new COVID cases today—the lowest single-day count in a week—and four additional deaths. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Hamilton now stands at 248. The outbreak at the St Joes Alternate Health Facility, 6th floor increased by 4. There are now 20 cases at that facility involving 10 patients and 10 staff. There was a new outbreak at the Canada Bread plant on Nebo road with 11 staff members testing positive. There was also an outbreak at St.Matthews Children’s Centre where one child and one staff member tested positive.
Halton region reported 52 new COVID cases. Burlington had 25, Oakville 18, Halton Hills 5 and Milton 4.
Ontario is reporting 1,837 cases of COVID19 and 58 deaths. Over 69,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel, and 170 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are currently 1291 COVID patients in Ontario’s hospitals—down from over 1500 a week ago. ICU cases remain at a concerning level at 360. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 327,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.