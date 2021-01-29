Ontario, Ottawa closing COVID travel loopholes
Between sweeping measures made in Ottawa and Queens Park today around air travel and testing, Ontario residents will have to hunker down till April. Prime Minister Trudeau announced that all of Canadas airlines have agreed to halt flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April , when the winter travel season comes to an end. That ban affects all flights to and from those sun destinations By Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing. Meanwhile for those Canadians who are currently abroad they will face some potentially expensive screening measures when they get back. Trudeau said all returning Canadians will quarantine in an approved hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results of a COVID-19 test taken at the airport.
Travellers will pay their own quarantine costs
Trudeau says that requirement could cost each traveller more than $2000. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said there will be no cash support for these travellers. “Unfortunately, some are making the choice to engage in nonessential travel. If they are going to make that choice, they should bear the full cost,” Blair said.
Airlines are making arrangements to repatriate the Canadians who are still in sun destinations. In addition to the sun destination flight pause, international travellers from other locations will now only be able to enter Canada through four airports, Pearson, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.
Ontario to begin Pearson COVID testing
Meanwhile Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will start its own mandatory testing at airports starting Monday. He said the province can’t wait for expected tougher testing rules from Ottawa to come into effect. The premier thanked Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Domenic LeBlanc for his role in getting the tougher travel restrictions in place.