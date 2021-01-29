New COVID cases drop below 2,000

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

As they have been for most of the current week, new COVID cases in Ontario were back below 2,000 Friday. Ontario is reporting 1,837 cases of COVID19 and 58 deaths. Over 69,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel, and 170 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to drop. There are currently 1291 COVID patients in Ontario’s hospitals—down from over 1500 a week ago. ICU cases remain at a concerning level at 360. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 327,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health reported 94 new COVID cases Thursday, and one death. There are currently four HHS sites with declared COVID outbreaks. Hamilton Hospital currently have 124 COVID patients, 12 of them have been transferred in from jurisdictions experiencing bed shortages.

Juravinski Hospital

There are now 12 patients and five staff associated with the outbreak on E2. Testing of staff and patients continues. The outbreak associated with E4 and F4 now includes a total 16 staff. Testing continues.

There are no new patient cases linked to the outbreak that originated on E3.

Satellite Health Facility

Since Monday, six additional patients and four additional staff members have been found to be COVID positive on the second floor of the facility. Testing of staff and patients continues.

The third floor remains in outbreak status. A total of 14 patients with resolved COVID have been transferred back to the third floor from HHS hospitals. All patients are in single-occupancy rooms. More COVID-resolved patients are expected to be transferred back to the SHF third floor this week.

No updates available today for the Hamilton General Hospital and West Lincoln Memorial Hospital St Joe’s Alternate Health Facility added five more cases bringing the total to 16. A new outbreak was reported at Lawson Ministries Salvation Army involving one resident and one staff.

Halton

Halton Public Health reported 56 new COVID cases a jump of 22 and no deaths. Milton had 22 cases, Oakville 15, Burlington 13 and Halton Hills six.