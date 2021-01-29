Hamilton Police launch special traffic safety squad
Hamilton Police Service has launched a new 20-member centralized traffic unit to respond to traffic-related issues in the city. The Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) will operate seven days a week and provide coverage across Hamilton.
In 2019, the City of Hamilton adopted the Vision Zero Action plan for road safety. This plan aims for safer streets through improved education, enforcement, engineering, evaluation and engagement. Hamilton Police are a critical stakeholder in the Vision Zero traffic safety initiative.
“Hamilton Police Service encourages roadway users to remember that traffic safety in our community requires the commitment and active participation of all stakeholders,” said Superintendent Marty Schulenberg. “The importance of traffic safety in our city has been heard loud and clear, and the Traffic Safety Unit is a strategic investment in the day-to-day safety of our communities. We look forward to making a real difference on our roadways because traffic safety matters.”
Traffic Safety Unit
Based on the Hamilton Police Service annual traffic safety management plan, the TSU will take a three-pronged approach focusing on high visibility, education and enforcement to complement the City of Hamilton’s ongoing safety programs. The TSU will proactively address traffic–related issues confirmed by collected location data and strategically respond to community concerns and requests.
With the concentration of resources, the TSU will be better equipped to address aggressive, unsafe and nuisance roadway offences that impact other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. This will include school safety, commercial motor vehicle enforcement, safety and noise equipment issues and community safety zones.
Local traffic concerns should continue to be reported either to the Aggressive Driver Hotline at 905-546-1768 or email aggressivedriver@hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Alternatively, concerns can be directed to the appropriate Patrol Division.