Cold weather fun in Burlington

For Burlington residents feeling hardy enough to engage in outdoor sports during the current cold snap, The City of Burlington has added two more exciting and free outdoor physical activity opportunities for residents: Disc (frisbee) golf and outdoor winter pickleball courts. Outdoor exercise is still considered essential under the province’s Stay at Home Order and for physical and mental health.

The Outdoor Winter Play Challenge has also been extended to Feb. 28, 2021.

Disc Golf

Disc golf is available as of Jan. 30 until Spring 2021 at Tyandaga Golf Course (1265 Tyandaga Park Dr.) Disc golf is a golf-style game played with specialized flying discs. Instead of hitting a ball into a hole, the player throws a disc into a target and the person with the lowest number of throws wins.

Residents wanting to play can bring their own discs or borrow some from our lending library, available for online reservation and curbside pick-up from Brant Hills Community Centre, 2255 Brant St.

There is no registration necessary and it is free to play, seven days a week from dawn to dusk. Please note, this course is not intended for organized team play at this time.

All participants will have to ensure they are physically distancing themselves from anyone not within their households and follow all current public health directions.

In order to promote safe interaction on the disc golf course and maintain a level of comfort for everyone present, we ask that all players follow the physical distancing standards noted below:

• Physical distancing of at least 2 metres

• Maximum 5 players

• Approach the next tee when clear

• Do not touch the equipment of others

• Only one disc in the basket at a time

• Minimize contact with the basket

• Wearing a mask while playing is highly recommended

• Please do not gather in the parking lot

For more information, visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay.

Outdoor Pickleball Courts

Leighland (1200 Leighland Rd.) and Optimist Park’s (2131 Prospect St.) outdoor Pickleball Courts will open once the court and weather conditions improve. This activity is considered outdoor exercise and is exempt from the stay at home regulations as exercise is an essential part of both physical and mental health.

Courts will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to dusk. daily, weather permitting and players will need to bring their own equipment. Play is restricted to 30 minutes when others are waiting, and play is based on a first-come basis. If conditions are unsafe for play, signs will be posted, and the gates will be locked. Courts will be opened when conditions are safe for play.

In order to promote safe interaction on the courts and maintain a level of comfort for everyone present, we ask that all players follow the physical distancing standards:

• Spectators are not permitted

• Players waiting to enter court must remain 2-metres apart at all times and must wear a mask while waiting

• Bring your own hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to be used on all high touch surfaces before, between, and after games

• Do not share equipment

• Mask wearing is required at all times while not in-game, and highly recommended during play

• Always maintain 2-metre distance from all players

• Consider Singles, Skinny Singles (half-court play) or if drills are the best option to maintain safe distancing

• If Doubles is played, allow the ball to drop if players are at risk of close contact with another player

• When serving, each player must use their own ball. Return balls to the owner by paddling ball under the net

Outdoor Winter Play Challenge

Due to popular demand, the Outdoor Winter Play Challenge has been extended to Feb. 28, 2021.

The Outdoor Winter Play Challenge can give all participants many fun options for being active outside. This challenge will keep everyone busy with over 100 free, outdoor activities to complete. Activities range from making snow angels, going tobogganing, going for a hike or making a bird feeder.

For more information, visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay.