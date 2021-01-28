Ontario reports 2093 new COVID cases as testing rises
Ontario is reporting 2,093 cases of COVID19 and 56 deaths. Nearly 64,700 tests completed which is the highest number of tests conducted this week. . Locally, there are 700 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel, 228 in York Region and 123 in Niagara.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 317,240 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 70 new COVID cases Wednesday, and three deaths.. Five additional cases were reported at The Meadows Long Term Care bringing the tot There are currently four HHS sites with declared COVID outbreaks.
Juravinski Hospital
There are now 12 patients and five staff associated with the outbreak on E2. Testing of staff and patients continues. The outbreak associated with E4 and F4 now includes a total 16 staff. Testing continues.
There are no new patient cases linked to the outbreak that originated on E3.
Satellite Health Facility
Since Monday, six additional patients and four additional staff members have been found to be COVID positive on the second floor of the facility. Testing of staff and patients continues.
The third floor remains in outbreak status. A total of 14 patients with resolved COVID have been transferred back to the third floor from HHS hospitals. All patients are in single-occupancy rooms. More COVID-resolved patients are expected to be transferred back to the SHF third floor this week.
No updates available today for the Hamilton General Hospital and West Lincoln Memorial Hospital St Joe’s Alternate Health Facility added five more cases bringing the total to 16. A new outbreak was reported at Lawson Ministries Salvation Army involving one resident and one staff.
Halton
Halton Public Health reported 74 new COVID cases a jump of 22 and one death.. Burlington was the hot spot with 44 new cases, Oakville had 14, Milton and Halton Hills each had 8 new cases.