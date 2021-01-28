Nice try: Thugs tried to force victim to rob banks
Three Hamilton men will be appearing in court today after they were arrested in a downtown robbery investigation, where a victim was threatened with violence if he refused to engage in bank robbery.
On Wednesday, just as banks were opening, three males walked into a men’s shelter in the downtown area where they met a male they knew from previous interactions. They assaulted the 27-year-old victim and threatened to cause him additional harm if he did not turn over money to them. For several hours the victim was forced to attend locations throughout downtown to obtain the money.
At 3:30 p.m., the victim entered a bank located near King Street West and James Street North. As he approached the bank teller, he informed them of the situation and they contacted police. Officers quickly responded and located the suspects who were attempting to flee. They were arrested without incident and taken into police custody.
The suspects were scheduled to have their matter brought before the courts later today.
The victim received minor injuries.
CHARGED
Hamilton man, 25-years-of-age
CHARGES
Robbery
Utter threats
Forcible confinement
CHARGED
Hamilton man, 26-years-of-age
CHARGES
Robbery
Possession of stolen property under $5000
Forcible confinement
CHARGED
Hamilton man, 31-years-of-age
CHARGES
Robbery
Fail to comply probation X1
Forcible confinement
Anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Mike Antonucci by calling 905-546-3821.