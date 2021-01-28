It’s back-to-school for some boards outside GTA
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says its ok to resume in-class learning in some of the areas outside the GTA where the spread of COVID has lessened. and with the introduction of additional layers of protection, 280,000 students in four public health regions will return to class on Monday, February 1.
All schools in the following Public Health Unit jurisdictions will be allowed to open Monday February 1.
Eastern Ontario Health Unit
Middlesex-London Health Unit
Southwestern Public Health
Ottawa Public Health
This means that all schools in the following schools boards will resume in-person learning.:
In a release, Lecce said, “the government agrees with the growing consensus in the medical community that returning students to in-person learning is essential to the wellbeing, development and mental health of children. According to leading medical and scientific experts, including Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, our province’s schools are safe places for learning. As more students and staff return to in-person learning, we are building on our plan by introducing stronger masking protocols to include grades 1-3, expanding access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and implementing stricter screening protocols.”
The School boards in the areas that will be allowed to reopen are:
Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario
Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien
Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario
London District Catholic School Board
Ottawa Catholic District School Board
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
Thames Valley District School Board
Upper Canada District School Board
Two additional school boards that span across multiple PHUs may have some schools that resume in-person learning on February 1, 2021 while other schools will continue to teach remotely. The local PHU should be contacted on the status of schools in these boards:
Conseil scolaire catholique Providence
Conseil scolaire Viamonde
Local PHUs continue to have the authority to close schools based on their unique circumstances, and parents may choose to permit their children to continue learning remotely.
Schools in the remaining PHUs will continue with remote learning.
In the PHUs that are permitted to return to in-person learning on February 1, before and after school child care programs may also resume on February 1 and emergency child care will end on January 29. In the PHUs where schools are continuing with remote learning, before and after school programs continue to be closed and emergency child care remains available to support children of frontline workers.