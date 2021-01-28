Burlington Resident Sue Murray Recognized with June Callwood Award
Burlington resident Sue Murray has been awarded a June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism.
For the past 40-plus years, Sue has been dedicated to volunteering in her community. She began teaching children how to swim and now specializes in hydrotherapy group class at the Ron Edward’s Burlington YMCA. She has become a passionate advocate for health and fitness. Over the years, she has encouraged hundred of individuals to join her aqua fit and hydrotherapy classes at the YMCA, including her mother Marge, who suffered from arthritis and depression. Over the years, Marge’s health improved significantly and she, with the inspiration and encouragement of Sue, went on to become an aqua fit instructor herself for 20 years.
Out of the pool, Sue fundraises for social programs, mentors at risk youth, helps neighbours in need and continues to be an inspiration for others to give back to their community.
“Burlington is a community like no other. In good times and in bad, the incredible efforts of local volunteers like Sue Murray help improve the lives of everyone in our community,” said Burlington MPP Jane McKenna. “On behalf of the Ontario government and our Burlington community I want to congratulate and thank Sue for her outstanding contributions to our community over the past 40 years.”
The June Callwood Award
In memory of the late June Callwood, this award recognizes the exceptional leadership, innovation and creativity of volunteers and volunteer administrators who make our communities better places to live and work. Journalist, author and Order of Ontario appointee, the late June Callwood was one of Canada’s most well-known social activists, founding or co-founding more than 50 Canadian social action organizations.