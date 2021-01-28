After hours daycare coming: take the survey
St. Matthew’s House will be extending the hours of operations of their childcare programs in order to support parents working extended hours or shifts – but first they want to hear from those who might make use of the extended service. As a result, St Matthews are asking residents to participate in a survey to help them design the program.
Many Hamilton parents need childcare that fits beyond the ‘9 to 5’ format offered by typical childcare services. St. Matthew’s House is going to be the only the second community in Ontario (the other centre is in Ottawa) that offers childcare for extended or overnight hours.
“A lot of parents are working unique hours, shift work and overnight – consider the front-line workers and those in the gig economy,” said Executive Director Renée Wetselaar. “St. Matthew’s House is crafting a unique childcare program to support as many families as possible.”
The survey
The survey – active until Monday, February 15 at 11:59 pm – will shape the plan that will ultimately be offered to local parents.
The survey can be accessed through this link:
St. Matthew’s House
St. Matthew’s House (SMH) is a non-profit, charitable organization founded in 1967 by the local Anglican churches in inner-city Hamilton with a focus on caring for vulnerable populations in the surrounding neighbourhoods.