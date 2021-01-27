Seed Some Joy

Gardening and growing things saved many of us from the stress and isolation of Covid last year. Well it’s still with us, so it’s time to mark up the garden planner. Spring really starts now-with the first seed you put in a pot. To help both seasoned and new gardeners, the annual Seedy Saturday extravaganza will span the month of February with new online events every Saturday.
Discover Seedy Saturday
Green Venture of Hamilton organizes Seedy Saturday. This year of course, it is all online. But what a line up!
-a massive seed swap
-online help with-designing a garden, discovering rare plants, the history of Hamilton’s wonderful seed catalogues, and lessons from the historic kitchen garden at Dundurn Castle.
-news about community gardens, Indigenous agriculture and urban farming