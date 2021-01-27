Police say Oakville woman went on a crime spree
Between December 24, 2020 and January 23, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service say they solved six theft charges—all involving the same woman.
Christmas Eve Police investigated the theft of approximately $66,000 worth of computer equipment and accessories from Rockstar Games in Oakville.
The spree
Thins heated up on January 20, 2021 and January 23, 2021 with the theft of mail from a community mailbox on Pearson Drive in Oakville.
In between, on January 22, a woman stole a jacket (containing keys for a Kia Rondo vehicle) from a dental office on Trafalgar Road in Oakville. The suspect then stole the vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered.
The same day, Police say she swiped an iPhone from Longo’s on Trafalgar Road in Oakville and subsequent use of the Apple Pay function to complete 2 fraudulent purchases.
On the 23 they say she stole a jacket and backpack from an underground parking garage on Oak Park Boulevard in Oakville.
It all came to an end on Monday when the suspect was located and arrested at a townhouse complex in Oakville. Rachel Mahaffy (30) of Oakville has been charged with the following:
Theft Over $5000
Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
Trafficking property obtained by crime
Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
Theft under $5000 (4 counts)
Theft of motor vehicle
Fraudulent use of credit card (2 counts)
Fail to comply with probation (6 counts)
Mischief under $5000
Mahaffy was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Detective Constable Alex Lankshear of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 8982