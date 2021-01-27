Have your say on Hamilton’s new police chief
With the retirement of Hamilton Police Chief Eric Girt, a search for his replacement is underway. For the first time ever, members of the public will be invited to offer their opinion on the candidate selection. It’s a two-question opened-ended survey that asks respondents to provide input on the personal and leadership qualities that will best serve the community. The involvement of the public is a response by the Hamilton Police Services Board to some of the criticism that has been levelled at HPS following the Hamilton Pride violence in 2019 as well as the move to remove Police liaison programs in city schools.
Search firm
To assist the Board in the selection process, the consulting firm Odgers Berndtson has been engaged.
In a release the HPS noted, “An essential first step in the process is to develop an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing the Hamilton Police Service today and over the coming years. With that as a context, the Board will establish priorities for the incoming Chief, as well as measures of success. This will enable the Board, with the assistance of Odgers Berndtson, to develop a meaningful candidate profile in terms of leadership approach and qualifications.”
The Board is hoping members of the Hamilton community and stakeholders will provide their input into this critical appointment. A confidential survey has been created by Odgers Berndtson for this purpose. To access the survey please go to: https://bit.ly/3cerQFx.
The survey will remain open until February 12, 2021.