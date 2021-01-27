Burlington has 44 new COVID cases. Hamilton 70
Hamilton Public Health reported 70 new COVID cases Wednesday, and three deaths. One of the deaths occurred at Juravinski Hospital Unit E-3 bringing the total deaths in that outbreak to 7. Five additional cases were reported at The Meadows Long Term Care bringing the total to 50 since that outbreak began. St Joe’s Alternate Health Facility added five more cases bringing the total to 16. A new outbreak was reported at Lawson Ministries Salvation Army involving one resident and one staff.
Burlington has 44 new COVID cases
Halton Public Health reported 74 new COVID cases a jump of 22 and one death.. Burlington was the hot spot with 44 new cases, Oakville had 14, Milton and Halton Hills each had 8 new cases.
Province shows fewer cases
Ontario is reporting 1,670 cases ofCOVID19 and 49 deaths. Nearly 55,200 tests were completed, which is an improvement over testing levels reported Monday and Tuesday. The positivity rate on yesterday’s teasing is three percent. Locally, there are 450 new cases in Toronto, 342 in Peel, 171 in York Region and 128 in Niagara.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 305,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.