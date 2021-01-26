Trio used robbery to stock up on supplies
The Halton Regional Police Service have arrested three men who they say stole a large amount of merchandise from retailers in the area, sometimes threatening violence.
Suspects in these occurrences entered retail stores and brazenly stole large quantities of merchandise including high end fragrances, formula and energy drinks. In some instances, when confronted by staff the suspects utilized threats or violence to aid their escape. Stores were targeted in Milton, Oakville and Burlington.
On January 24, 2021, investigators arrested executed two warrants (one at a residence in Toronto and a second at a retail store in Toronto).
Charged
William Berry (40) of Carrying Place has been arrested and charged with:
Robbery (x3)
Theft Under $5000
Marc Sestito (32) of North York has been arrested and charged with:
Robbery (x2)
Theft Under $5000
Du Xu (39) of Toronto has been arrested and charged with:
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 for the Purpose of Trafficking
All three have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.