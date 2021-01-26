Planning and Economic Development in Hamilton persisted through COVID
Hamilton’s Planning and Economic Development Department (PED) reported another billion-plus year for building permits in spite of the COVID lockdown.
With a wide-ranging portfolio, PED is responsible for planning for existing and future communities, processing of development applications, support for new and existing businesses, delivery of major infrastructure and development projects and support for the City’s heritage, culture and arts.
The preliminary PED 2021 operating budget request represents an increase of 1.7 per cent or $514,720 from 2020.
2020 Highlights
• Record year for non-residential development, industrial and commercial development in the city.
• Exceeded over $1 billion worth of construction for 10th time in the last 11 years. This important economic milestone was reached as staff adapted to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third best year on record.
• Residential construction of nearly 2,486 new housing units.
• Strong non-residential construction, including a near record-setting $228 million in new industrial construction.
• Progress on the development of n the City’s West Harbour lands.
• Launch of the Outdoor Dining Districts program to support the culinary scene in Hamilton during the pandemic. Throughout the summer into the fall of 2020, 163 patios were approved across city for outdoor dining.
• Progress updates were also provided on the City’s ongoing Open for Business initiative, which has resulted in faster development approval timelines in several key areas.
Key PED Initiatives for 2021:
• Departmental plans to support climate change mitigation (e.g. green development guidelines, community energy plan, green building initiatives)
• Planning for future growth through the GRIDS2 initiative
• Transportation planning (e.g. new cycling facilities, Truck Route Master Plan, Parking Master Plan)
• Sector strategies and economic impact studies for key sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences and music
• Development of a new 2021-2025 Economic Development Action Plan
• Continuation of the Open for Business initiative
• Construction of Copps’ Pier (Pier 8 promenade) in Hamilton’s West Harbour
• Servicing of Airport Employment Growth District lands
