Ontario Mac grant will help research better PPE
COVID may be easing in Ontario but the search for better Personal Protective Equipment is continuing, and McMaster researchers are part of that effiort. The Ontario government is providing more than $2.3 million to McMaster University and the University of Toronto to carry out research, development and testing of the next generation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “With this investment into research and testing at two of our leading universities, we are reinforcing our province’s reputation as the gold standard for medical equipment across Canada and around the world.”
The province will provide $1,212,000 to McMaster University to accelerate the work at its newly created Centre of Excellence in Protective Equipment and Materials (CEPEM) to work with Canadian manufacturers with their R&D needs in designing, manufacturing and testing of PPE. The centre’s new testing and manufacturing facility will also help generate new technology that will increase the competitive edge of made-in-Ontario PPE over products from other jurisdictions.
$1,122,000 will go to the University of and will increase U of T’s capability to assist with the rapid development and validation of new masks and decontamination technologies, while providing evidence for decision making on issues related to mask performance, decontamination and reuse.
“Our acclaimed researchers at McMaster University and the University of Toronto are collaborating on a project that will provide further protection to our dedicated frontline workers,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This partnership is more evidence of how people in Ontario are working together in our fight against the spread of COVID-19.”
The government launched the $50 million Ontario Together Fund to help businesses retool their operations to produce PPE and develop technology-driven solutions and services for businesses to reopen safely.