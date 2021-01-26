Eight COVID deaths reported in Hamilton
Hamilton is reporting eight new deaths and 66 new cases of COVID19 There has been a jump in Hospitalizations in Hamilton with 133 cases up 12 from Monday. Hamilton Health sciences has provided a status report on outbreaks in its facilities.
Juravinski Hospital
A new outbreak on E2 has been declared. Four patients associated with this outbreak have tested positive for COVID-19.
The outbreak on E3 now includes 22 cases, the outbreak on F4 includes nine cases and the outbreak on E4 includes four cases.
Satellite Health Facility
Since Friday, two additional patients and three additional staff members have been found to be COVID positive on the second floor.
Patient testing will take place again today. All health care workers, as well as any staff and physicians who may have spent prolonged periods of time there will be tested. The floor is closed to admissions.
The third floor remains in outbreak status.
Halton
Halton Public Health reported 52 new COVID cases. 16 were in Milton, 15 in Burlington, 12 in Oakville and eight in Halton Hills There was one new deaths reported in Halton Region.
Ontario
Ontario is reporting 1,740 cases of COVID19 and 63 deaths. Only 30,700 tests were completed which may account for the lower daily new case count. Yesterday reported 1958 cases, but again testing was only at 36,000 in a system than can process 70,000 cases per day. Locally, there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel and 144 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 295,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.