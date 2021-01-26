Another sub-2,000 COVID case day but testing is low

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

Ontario is reporting 1,740 cases of COVID19 and 63 deaths. Only 30,700 tests were completed which may account for the lower daily new case count. Yesterday reported 1958 cases, but again testing was only at 36,000 in a system than can process 70,000 cases per day. Locally, there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel and 144 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 295,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Local cases

Hamilton is reporting 75 new cases of COVID19, down five from Sunday and once again no new deaths. The reproduction rate is 0.79 which indicates a continued lessening in overall cases. There were three more positive cases at Shalom Village Nursing Home involving one resident and two staff. New outbreaks were reported at St Peters Residence at Chedoke involving one staff member and another outbreak at Harster Greenhouses where four staff tested positive. Hospitalizations sit at 121Hamilton

Juravinski Hospital

A new outbreak on E2 has been declared. Four patients associated with this outbreak have tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak on E3 now includes 22 cases, the outbreak on F4 includes nine cases and the outbreak on E4 includes four cases.

Satellite Health Facility

Since Friday, two additional patients and three additional staff members have been found to be COVID positive on the second floor.

Patient testing will take place again today. All health care workers, as well as any staff and physicians who may have spent prolonged periods of time there will be tested. The floor is closed to admissions. The third floor remains in outbreak status.

West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

As of Monday, 14 patients associated with the outbreak on C Ward have tested positive for COVID-19

No updates available for the Hamilton General Hospital outbreaks.

Halton Public Health reported 51 new COVID cases. 19 were in Milton, 18 in Burlington, eight in Halton Hills and six in Oakville. There were no new deaths reported in Halton Region.