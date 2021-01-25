Police chase ends in Waterdown
A man who police say was driving while suspended took Halton Police on a wild chase that started in Oakville and ended up in a ditch on Highway 5 west of Waterdown. Now the SIU are involved because the driver had to go to hospital.
Shortly after 10:00 pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service was alerted to a vehicle that had failed to stop for O.P.P. officers on the Queen Elizabeth Way. The vehicle was later observed by Halton officers in Oakville and Burlington driving in a dangerous manner. While attempting to bring the vehicle to a stop it made contact with at least one Halton police cruiser before entering a ditch on Highway 5 west of Highway 6 in Hamilton. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to hospital. No officers were injured as a result of the incident.
Charges
A 44-year-old male from Hamilton is charged with:
Dangerous Operation
Operate Motor Vehicle While Prohibited (8 counts)
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Flight from Police
Fail to Comply with Release Order
Possession of Stolen Property
Additional charges may be pending.
SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified and has invoked their mandate. As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Halton Regional Police Service at this time.