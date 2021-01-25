New COVID cases below 2,000, other positive indicators
Ontario is reporting 1,958 cases of COVID19 and 43 deaths. But only 36,000 tests were completed which might account for the low number of new cases. Still the 7 day average of new cases is down by a thousand from the peak on January 11. Another positive sign is that the effective reproduction number sits at 0.87. When that number is less than 1, the number of new cases are expected to decrease over time because 1 person will infect fewer than 1 other person. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 365 in Peel and 157 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 1398.
Vaccinations
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 286,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Local numbers
Hamilton Public Health reported 80 new cases of COVID 19, down 28 cases from Saturday and no new deaths. In facilities where outbreaks have been declared in past Alexander Place Long Term Care experienced three more positive tests bringing to total to seven—five residents and two staff. Rygiel Supports for Community Living reported three additional cases. New outbreaks were reported at Chartwell Deerview Long Term Care, Good Shepherds Men’s Shelter and Amica Stoney Creek—all reporting a single staff member testing positive.
Halton Public Health reported 46 new cases, down 38from the previous day and no new deaths. Oakville accounted for 14 new cases, Milton 13, Burlington 12 and Halton Hills seven.