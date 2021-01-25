Hamilton LTC facilities get more money to fight COVID spread
The Ontario government is spending an additional $4,518,400 to increase prevention and containment efforts in long-term care homes in Hamilton during the second wave of COVID-19. The funding will be divided among approximately 30 long term care facilities in Hamilton.
The new funding is aimed at reducing the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes from the community by covering eligible expenses related to:
• An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections;
• Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry-out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation;
• Cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home; and
• Implementing infection control measures based on clinical evidence, advice from a physician or other regulated health practitioners with expertise in infection control.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our government’s top priority has been protecting the health and well-being of our vulnerable long-term care residents,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook.
The Ontario is government is spending $1.9 billion contributed annually by 2024-25, to create more than 27,000 new positions for personal support workers, registered nurses and registered practical nurses in long-term care.
Receiving Funding
Long-term care homes in Hamilton receiving additional funding include:
• Alexander Place is receiving an additional $182,600, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $811,200.
• Heritage Green is receiving an additional $423,300 bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $1,220,100.
• Ridgeview is receiving an additional $181,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $556,400
• Bay Woods Place is receiving an additional $151,300 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $607,900
• Dundurn Place Care Centre is receiving an additional $417,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,390,300
• Hamilton Continuing Care is receiving an additional $133,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $516,000
• Parkview Nursing Centre is receiving an additional $95,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $596,000
• Queen’s Garden is receiving an additional $177,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $515,700
• Victoria Garden LTC is receiving an additional $74,400 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $444,800
• Arbour Creek LTC Centre is receiving an additional $104,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $736,500
• Clarion Nursing Home is receiving an additional $42,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $441,000
• Orchard Terrace Care Centre is receiving an additional $41,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $368,200
• Pine Villa Nursing Home is receiving an additional $35,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $356,000
• Grace Villa Nursing Home is receiving an additional $124,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,038,600
• Macassa Lodge is receiving an additional $157,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,240,000
• Village of Wentworth Heights is receiving an additional $162,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $765,600
• Wellington Nursing Home is receiving an additional $83,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $454,800
• Blackadar Continuing Care Centre is receiving an additional $77,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $657,000
• Chartwell Willowgrove LTC Residence is receiving an additional $502,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $958,800
• Extendicare Hamilton is receiving an additional $112,100 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $843,100
• Idlewyld Manor is receiving an additional $227,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,061,300
• Regina Gardens is receiving an additional $132,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $761,200
• Shalom Village Nursing Home is receiving an additional $110,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $564,800
• St. Joseph’s Villa is receiving an additional $286,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,946,600
• St. Peter’s Residence is receiving an additional $199,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $819,800
• The Meadows is receiving an additional $101,700 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $441,100
• Wentworth Lodge is receiving an additional $102,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $875,000
