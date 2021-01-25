Hamilton LTC facilities get more money to fight COVID spread

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

The Ontario government is spending an additional $4,518,400 to increase prevention and containment efforts in long-term care homes in Hamilton during the second wave of COVID-19. The funding will be divided among approximately 30 long term care facilities in Hamilton.

The new funding is aimed at reducing the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes from the community by covering eligible expenses related to:

• An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections;

• Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry-out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation;

• Cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home; and

• Implementing infection control measures based on clinical evidence, advice from a physician or other regulated health practitioners with expertise in infection control.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our government’s top priority has been protecting the health and well-being of our vulnerable long-term care residents,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook.

The Ontario is government is spending $1.9 billion contributed annually by 2024-25, to create more than 27,000 new positions for personal support workers, registered nurses and registered practical nurses in long-term care.

Receiving Funding

Long-term care homes in Hamilton receiving additional funding include:

• Alexander Place is receiving an additional $182,600, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $811,200.

• Heritage Green is receiving an additional $423,300 bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $1,220,100.

• Ridgeview is receiving an additional $181,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $556,400

• Bay Woods Place is receiving an additional $151,300 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $607,900

• Dundurn Place Care Centre is receiving an additional $417,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,390,300

• Hamilton Continuing Care is receiving an additional $133,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $516,000

• Parkview Nursing Centre is receiving an additional $95,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $596,000

• Queen’s Garden is receiving an additional $177,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $515,700

• Victoria Garden LTC is receiving an additional $74,400 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $444,800

• Arbour Creek LTC Centre is receiving an additional $104,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $736,500

• Clarion Nursing Home is receiving an additional $42,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $441,000

• Orchard Terrace Care Centre is receiving an additional $41,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $368,200

• Pine Villa Nursing Home is receiving an additional $35,200 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $356,000

• Grace Villa Nursing Home is receiving an additional $124,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,038,600

• Macassa Lodge is receiving an additional $157,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,240,000

• Village of Wentworth Heights is receiving an additional $162,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $765,600

• Wellington Nursing Home is receiving an additional $83,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $454,800

• Blackadar Continuing Care Centre is receiving an additional $77,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $657,000

• Chartwell Willowgrove LTC Residence is receiving an additional $502,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $958,800

• Extendicare Hamilton is receiving an additional $112,100 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $843,100

• Idlewyld Manor is receiving an additional $227,900 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,061,300

• Regina Gardens is receiving an additional $132,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $761,200

• Shalom Village Nursing Home is receiving an additional $110,500 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $564,800

• St. Joseph’s Villa is receiving an additional $286,600 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $1,946,600

• St. Peter’s Residence is receiving an additional $199,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $819,800

• The Meadows is receiving an additional $101,700 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $441,100

• Wentworth Lodge is receiving an additional $102,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support to $875,000

More Information.