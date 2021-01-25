Hamilton follows provincial trend in lower COVID cases, reproduction rate
Hamilton is reporting 75 new cases of COVID19, down five from Sunday and once again no new deaths. The reproduction rate is 0.79 which indicates a continued lessening in overall cases. There were three more positive cases at Shalom Village Nursing Home involving one resident and two staff. New outbreaks were reported at St Peters Residence at Chedoke involving one staff member and another outbreak at Harster Greenhouses where four staff tested positive. Hospitalizations sit at 121.
Halton Public Health reported 51 new COVID cases. 19 were in Milton, 18 in Burlington, eight in Halton Hills and six in Oakville. There were no new deaths reported in Halton Region.
Ontario is reporting 1,958 cases of COVID19 and 43 deaths. But only 36,000 tests were completed which might account for the low number of new cases. Still the 7 day average of new cases is down by a thousand from the peak on January 11. Another positive sign is that the effective reproduction number sits at 0.87. When that number is less than 1, the number of new cases are expected to decrease over time because 1 person will infect fewer than 1 other person. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 365 in Peel and 157 in York Region. Hospitalizations sit at 1398.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 286,110 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.