Province reporting 2,417 cases of COVID
Ontario is reporting 2,417 cases of COVID19 and 50 deaths. Over 48,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations dropped by 65 to 1436 and the number of ICU cases sat at 392.
Hamilton
Hamilton Public Health reported 108 new cases of COVID 19, up 37 from Friday. St. Joseph`s Healthcare Hamilton has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the sixth floor of the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) after six patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The HHS Unit on the second floor of the same facility reported seven more cases bringing the total to 22—11 staff and 11 patients.
New outbreaks
There were new outbreaks reported at Extendacare Hamilton, Good Shepherd Womens’ Services and Sisters of the Precious Blood involving one staff member in each case.
Halton Public Health reported 84 new cases, down 30 from Friday and no new deaths. Milton again was the Halton COVID hot spot with 34 cases, Burlington 24, Oakville 14 and Halton Hills 12.