New COVID cases drop, no new deaths in Hamilton and Halton
Hamilton Public Health reported 80 new cases of COVID 19, down 28 cases from Saturday and no new deaths. In facilities where outbreaks have been declared in past Alexander Place Long Term Care experienced three more positive tests bringing to total to seven—five residents and two staff. Rygiel Supports for Community Living reported three additional cases. New outbreaks were reported at Chartwell Deerview Long Term Care, Good Shepherds Men’s Shelter and Amica Stoney Creek—all reporting a single staff member testing positive.
Halton reports big drop in cases
Halton Public Health reported 46 new cases, down 38 from the previous day and no new deaths. Oakville accounted for 14 new cases, Milton 13, Burlington 12 and Halton Hills seven.
Provincial count
Ontario is reporting 2,417 cases of COVID19 and 50 deaths. Over 48,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 785 new cases in Toronto, 404 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 121 in Niagara. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Hospitalizations dropped by 65 to 1436 and the number of ICU cases sat at 392.