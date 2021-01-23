No new COVID deaths in Hamilton and halton
For the first time in weeks there were no new COVID deaths reported in Hamilton or Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported 108 new cases of COVID 19, up 37 from Friday. St. Joseph`s Healthcare Hamilton has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the sixth floor of the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) after six patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The HHS Unit on the second floor of the same facility reported seven more cases bringing the total to 22—11 staff and 11 patients.
New outbreaks
There were new outbreaks reported at Extendacare Hamilton, Good Shepherd Womens’ Services and Sisters of the Precious Blood involving one staff member in each case.
Halton Public Health reported 84 new cases, down 30 from Friday and no new deaths. Milton again was the Halton COVID hot spot with 34 cases, Burlington 24, Oakville 14 and Halton Hills 12.
Provincial cases continue downward trend
Ontario is reporting 2,359 cases of COVID19 and 52 deaths. Nearly 63,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 708 new cases in Toronto, 422 in Peel, 220 in York Region and 101 in Ottawa. For the eleventh day this month the number of recoveries has exceeded new cases. At 1501 hospitalizations are at the lowest since January 10th. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 276,146 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.