New COVID cases sontinue to ease in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 2,359 cases of COVID19 and 52 deaths. Nearly 63,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 708 new cases in Toronto, 422 in Peel, 220 in York Region and 101 in Ottawa. For the eleventh day this month the number of recoveries has exceeded new cases. At 1501 hospitalizations are at the lowest since January 10th.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 276,146 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton Satellite Health Facility
Hamilton Public Health reports 71 new cases of COVID 19, a drop of five cases from Thursday. St. Joseph`s Healthcare Hamilton has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on the sixth floor of the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) after six patients and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The patients have been transferred to the COVID Unit at Charlton Campus. The staff member is self-isolating at home.
The sixth floor is a St. Joe`s unit, and is currently closed for admissions and to visitors. All patients and staff on the floor have had a COVID-19 Nasopharyngeal Swab (NPS) test.
New outbreaks
Two additional COVID-19 outbreaks on Clinical Teaching Units (CTU) at the Charlton Campus have been declared over. The outbreak on CTU-West ended today. CTU-Central was cleared of outbreak status yesterday. The number of deaths at Macassa Lodge increased by three to bring the total to five. The outbreak at Alexander Place Long Term Care increased by three to four cases . There was one new case at Victoria Manor bringing to 18 the number of residents testing positive and three staff. There was also a new outbreak at Juravinski Unit E3 involving three staff.
Halton Public Health reported an upsurge in new cases to 114 compared to 68 the previous day, and three deaths. Milton had a big surge ion new cases with 71 positive tests. Oakville had 23, Burlington 11 and Halton Hills nine. Hospitalizations increased by six to 60.