Ontario COVID count showing improvement
Ontario is reporting 2,662 cases of COVID19 and 87 deaths. Nearly 71,800 tests were completed. As has been the recent pattern, resolved cases exceeded new cases by more than 700. Locally, there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel, 228 in York Region, 128 in Waterloo and 118 in Windsor-Essex County. Hospitalizations continued to show a slow decline from a high of 1701 cases on January 12 to 1512 today. ICU cases which peaked at 400 earlier this week now sit at 383.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 264,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 76 new COVID cases and three deaths. There were five additional cases at Juravinski Hospital Unit F4 bringing the total to 13. There were three additional positive tests at Macassa Lodge bringing the total to 34 cases, There were two additional positive tests at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West, and two more cases at Mission Services, Men’s Centre. New outbreaks were reported at St.Joes Charlton Campus involving two patients, Tapawingo Day Care—one child and one staff, Amica Dundas, one visitor, and Ridgeview Long Term Care Home involving one staff.
Halton Public Health reported 68 new cases. There were three new deaths reported. 25 of the new cases were in Oakville, 24 in Milton, 17 in Burlington and two in Halton Hills.