Locke Street rebuild wins recognition
The reconstruction of Locke Street in 2019 has been named Project of the Year in the Transportation $2 -$10 million category by the Ontario Public Works Association(OPWA). The City of Hamilton and Coco Paving Inc. accepted the Ontario Public Works Association (OPWA) award. The project was recognized for its “complete streets” strategy, construction management techniques and full reconstruction of one of Hamilton’s most diverse shopping districts in just one construction season.
Complete Streets
The Locke Street project included road reconstruction, including new curbs, bump outs, street furniture and urban trees. Underground improvements included new 500mm and 200mm watermain and sewer linings which were deemed as the most environmentally friendly and timely option, and less disruptive to the community than other methods. Complete streets concepts were used in the redesign of Locke Street including wider sidewalks, urban braille, traffic calming measures, cycling options and increased parking.
Award winners were announced during the OPWA awards virtual ceremony on January 21, 2021. The project was also recognized for its proactive approach in engaging with the Locke Street Business Improvement Area (B.I.A), local stakeholders and community groups to ensure work complimented the charm and success already crafted by the community.
The Locke Street reconstruction project began in March 2019 and wrapped up in November 2019.
Complete streets is a transportation policy and design approach that places emphasis on accessibility and comfortable travel for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists of all ages and abilities through strategic planning, design and construction.
The OPWA Project of the Year is awarded across four divisions based on project cost, from five categories including structures, transportation, environment, historical restoration and emergency construction/repair. Project details can be found here.