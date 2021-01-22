Hamilton reports fewer new COVID cases, Halton sees a jump
Hamilton Public Health reports 71 new cases of COVID 19, a drop of five cases from Thursday. The number of deaths at Macassa Lodge increased by three to bring the total to five. The outbreak at Alexander Place Long Term Care increased by three to four cases . There was one new case at Victoria Manor bringing to 18 the number of residents testing positive and three staff. There was also a new outbreak at Juravinski Unit E3 involving three staff.
Ontario is reporting 2,662 cases of COVID19 and 87 deaths. Nearly 71,800 tests were completed. As has been the recent pattern, resolved cases exceeded new cases by more than 700. Locally, there are 779 new cases in Toronto, 542 in Peel, 228 in York Region, 128 in Waterloo and 118 in Windsor-Essex County. Hospitalizations continued to show a slow decline from a high of 1701 cases on January 12 to 1512 today. ICU cases which peaked at 400 earlier this week now sit at 383.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 264,985 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
Halton Public Health reported an upsurge in new cases to 114 compared to 68 the previous day, and three deaths. Milton had a big surge ion new cases with 71 positive tests. Oakville had 23, Burlington 11 and Halton Hills nine. Hospitalizations increased by six to 60.