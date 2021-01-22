Hamilton’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic reaches St. Joseph’s Villa
Residents of St. Joseph’s Villa received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the city’s mobile vaccination clinic. The vaccination clinic program aims to bring the vaccine directly to our most vulnerable populations in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.
The mobile clinic vaccinated 381 St. Joseph’s Villa residents (about 95 per cent). With 446 Villa staff and essential caregivers already vaccinated, vaccinating residents is an added layer of protection to the community’s most vulnerable populations.
“It’s the day we’ve been waiting for,” says Mieke Ewen, Chief Operating Officer, St. Joseph’s Villa. “With so many residents vaccinated, it feels like we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. We’re so grateful for Public Health, who prioritized Hamilton’s long-term care and senior homes in this vaccine rollout.”
Dr. Hugh Boyd, Medical Director, St. Joseph’s Villa, commented, “We’re very excited and proud that a number of our staff and caregivers have already received the vaccine,” he said, “But vaccinating residents is absolutely crucial to protecting our most vulnerable populations and returning to some normalcy.”
John Rowan, a Villa resident who survived the deadly virus in November 2020 said, “This past year has been difficult, in many ways, for all of us: residents, staff and our families. I am hopeful as more people receive the vaccine that we will be able to open the doors so I can hug my children and hold my great granddaughter again. I miss them very much.”
