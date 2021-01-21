New COVID case count in Hamilton at 76
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 76 new COVID cases and three deaths. There were five additional cases at Juravinski Hospital Unit F4 bringing the total to 13. There were three additional positive tests at Macassa Lodge bringing the total to 34 cases, There were two additional positive tests at Hamilton General Hospital Unit 5 West, and two more cases at Mission Services, Men’s Centre. New outbreaks were reported at St.Joes Charlton Campus involving two patients, Tapawingo Day Care—one child and one staff, Amica Dundas, one visitor, and Ridgeview Long Term Care Home involving one staff.
Ontario showing improvement
Ontario is reporting 2,632 cases of COVID19 and 46 deaths. Nearly 70,300 tests completed. There were 2990 cases resolved, marking nine days out of the past ten that resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Locally, there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel, 245 in York Region, 162 in Ottawa and 118 in Waterloo. Hospitalization decreased by 65 to 1533 and ICU cases were down slightly to 388.
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 253,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered
Halton
Halton Public Health reported 68 new cases. There were three new deaths reported. 25 of the new cases were in Oakville, 24 in Milton, 17 in Burlington and two in Halton Hills.