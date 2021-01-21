Mistreated raccoon had to be euthanized
Wednesday, the Halton Regional Police Service were alerted to a case of cruelty to an animal at a house in Burlington. Information had been received that the male residing at the residence had been keeping a racoon in the basement and that the racoon was being mistreated by the male. Police also learned that there were multiple electrical and fire code violations inside the home. Due to the risk to public safety, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Charges
With the assistance of the Burlington Fire Department, Animal Control and EMS, officers entered the residence and arrested a 55-year-old male. He has been charged with:
Causing Damage or Injury to an Animal
Breach Release Order
Mischief Over $5000
Keep Live Game Wildlife in Captivity (Fishing and Wildlife Conservation Act)
The name of the accused will not be released.
A racoon was located in a locked cage inside the residence. Unfortunately due to the health condition of the racoon, it was seized and euthanized by Animal Control.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Scott Heyerman of the 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2342.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.