Hamilton Police Make Arrest in Michael White Homicide
Hamilton Police have arrested 59-year-old Angelo Graci from Hamilton, for the homicide of Michael Ivo White in December 2020. Graci was arrested without incident on January 20, 2021, in the area of Highway 6 and Garner Road East and charged with first-degree murder. White, a 42-year old Hamilton man was found stabbed in the area of Juravinski Hospital in December and was Hamilton’s 17th homicide victim. Michael was a father of two children ages 24 and 16 and grandfather to a 2-year-old grandson and a 3-year-old granddaughter.
On Sunday, December 13, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Hamilton Police received a 9-1-1 call for reports of a male being stabbed by unknown suspect(s) in the area of East 27th Street and Concession Street in Hamilton. Police responded and found Mr. White suffering from serious injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Wanted: Angelo Miller
An arrest warrant has also been issued for 29-year-old Angelo Miller from Hamilton. Anyone who sees Miller should call 911 immediately.
Investigators have located and seized a Kia motor vehicle believed to be involved in this homicide.
Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Geoff Burbidge at 905-546-2288. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.