Hamilton Police hire first EDI Specialist
Hamilton Police Service have followed through on last years promise to create a full time Equity Diversity and Inclusion specialist. The position was recommended in a consultant’s report that was released after the violence in 2019 at the Hamilton Pride Festival in Gage Park. Today HPS announced the appointment of Paola Jani to the new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Specialist position, beginning on February 1, 2021.
The role, which was approved by the Hamilton Police Service Board in October 2020, was identified as critical to facilitating the development and implementation of the Service’s EDI strategy. Collaborating with internal and external stakeholders, the position will ensure EDI principles are embedded within core processes, policies and services.
A lifelong Hamiltonian, Jani is an equity and violence prevention specialist who has worked extensively and passionately on advocating for human rights in both Canada and India. She has worked extensively on a variety of EDI topics such as anti-racism, anti-oppression, bias, diversity and gender-based violence.
New Position
“This role is the first of its kind for the Hamilton Police Service and I want to thank the Police Service Board for their support and commitment to making equity, diversity and inclusion a priority,” said CAO Anna Filice. “Paola’s role will be critical to setting the foundation for our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategy. While we recognize we have much work ahead of us, Paola’s work, in partnership with the community, will support us in making our workplace and ultimately, our services, more inclusive and welcoming for all,” added Filice.
Jani holds an undergraduate degree in Political Science, a post-graduate diploma in Public Management, and a Master’s Degree in World Heritage Studies. She has also earned multiple post graduate certificates, including from the United Nations in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion for Organizational Excellence from Stanford University graduate School.