Active COVID cases starting to reduce in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 2,632 cases of COVID19 and 46 deaths. Nearly 70,300 tests completed. There were 2990 cases resolved, marking nine days out of the past ten that resolved cases outnumbered new cases. Locally, there are 897 new cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel, 245 in York Region, 162 in Ottawa and 118 in Waterloo. Hospitalization decreased by 65 to 1533 and ICU cases were down slightly to 388.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 253,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 66 new COVID cases and three deaths—one of them at the Meadows Long Term Care Home. There were new outbreaks at the St Josephs Charlton Campus involving one patient and two staff, at Active Green and Ross where two staff tested positive, The Downton Hamilton YMCA involving one guest, and at The Carlisle Residence with one staff testing positive.

Grace Villa outbreak declared over

There was good news on the outbreak front. Hamilton Public Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Grace Villa Long-Term Care home. In doing so, Public Health has removed its section 29 order for Grace Villa. The Ministry of Long-Term Care’s voluntary management agreement remains in place as per its original terms. It was one of Hamilton’s worst outbreaks with 144 residents infected, 88 staff and 44 deaths.

In a joint statement Mary Raithby, CEO of APANS Health Services and Sharon Pierson, EVP and COO at Hamilton Health Sciences, said, “ We’re pleased to note that Hamilton Public Health has declared the outbreak at Grace Villa over. We know that this has been an incredibly challenging time for residents, families and our staff. Our deepest sympathies remain with those who have experienced the devastating loss of loved ones during this time. We recognize that this loss is felt most dearly by our residents’ families, but also acknowledge the impact on those who live and work at Grace Villa. We are grateful for our staff and physicians who have demonstrated exemplary professionalism and resilience throughout this period. We are also thankful for our partners at Hamilton Health Sciences, Public Health, staffing agencies and the Ministry for their support and tireless efforts at the home.

Halton Public Health reported 54 new cases, down 21 from the previous day. There were no new deaths reported. 20 of the new cases were in Milton, 15 each in Oakville and Burlington and four from Halton Hills.