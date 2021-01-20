Visitation suspended at Satellite Health Facility
Visitation at the Satellite Health Facility in downtown Hamilton has been suspended St. Joe’s says it is temporarily pausing visiting to its units at the Satellite Health Facility (SHF) while two Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) floors at the joint facility are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. HHS has also discontinued visiting at this time, except on compassionate grounds. The facility is a joint operation of St.Joe’s and HHSC, but their units are separated.
While, there are currently no outbreaks on St. Joe’s units at the facility, no visitors will be allowed on St. Joe’s units except on compassionate grounds.
St Joe’s are sharing this information with patients and their designated visitors. For individuals who are transitioning to the Satellite Health Facility from St. Joes’ Charlton and West 5th sites, social workers will share this update with the patients and their families prior to admission.
Outbreak declared on 6GI
Meanwhile, St. Joe’s has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on 6GI after two staff and one patient tested positive for the virus.
The staff members are home self-isolating and the patient has been transferred to the COVID unit. Contact tracing was initiated and those identified as high risk of exposure have been tested.Public Health and Occupational Health and Safety are continuing to monitor