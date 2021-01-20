Hamilton Police Notes: Anti-maskers ticketed. Guns and ammo stolen

Click below to DONATE, and please accepts our thanks for your continued encouragement and support.

If you agree that local journalism is worth your support, will you consider making a donation of any size?

At a time when many on-line news services are moving to paywalls the Bay Observer prefers to try a different approach that involves the Bay Observer family.

Coverage of local news has never been more important in our democratic society as the number of news voices has diminished. You can help us not only maintain the quality coverage we have been providing, but to improve it, by allowing us to being more voices and more coverage to our loyal readers and followers.

For more than a dozen years the Bay Observer has been providing a fresh perspective on the important local events and issues that face our communities.

Hamilton Police and Hamilton By-Law handed out 14 tickets under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to a group assembled at the corner of Bay Street South and Main Street West.

On January 19, 2021, around 5:00 p.m., a group of 18 individuals assembled at City Hall. The group were not wearing masks or social distancing and refused to disperse when requested. Made up of individuals from across Ontario, the group has held similar events in other jurisdictions and has planned further demonstrations in Woodstock and London.

Fourteen adults were issued tickets under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act section 7.0.11(1), which carries a fine of $880. None of the individuals who received tickets were homeless.

Hamilton Police have laid 27 charges since the stay-at-home order came into effect on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Hamilton residents have been largely compliant with the current restrictions.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could lead to charges pursuant to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act. The stay-at-home order requires individuals to stay at home except for essential purposes.

Break-in, Guns Stolen

Hamilton Police are investigating a break and enter to a downtown residence where several handguns and rounds of ammunition were stolen.

On the evening of Sunday, January 17, 2021, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., suspects entered a residence in the area of Victoria Avenue North and Wilson Street East. Once inside, several handguns and ammunition were located and taken from the residence.

Detectives from the Central Station Criminal Investigation Branch have been assigned to the investigation. With the information available at this time, police believe there may be more than one suspect involved. Additionally, investigators continue to work towards confirming the exact number of firearms taken.

Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and to call the police.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Ross Johnson by calling 905-546-3818. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com