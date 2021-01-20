Halton police bust Hamilton teen in string of car break-ins, thefts
In November 2020, several Oakville residents reported their vehicles had been broken into and items had been stolen. In one instance, the suspect also broke into a residence and stole two vehicles from the driveway. Both vehicles were later recovered in Stoney Creek and Ancaster.
Charged
Through investigation, officers were able to identify a male responsible for the crimes. On January 19, 2021, members of the 2 District Street Crime Unit arrested Nathan Carney (19) of Hamilton. He has been charged with:
Theft Under $5000 (9 counts)
Break and Enter
Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)
Fail to Comply with Probation
Carney was released on an Undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2208.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.