Burlington City Council approves 2021 capital budget 0f $72 Million
Burlington City Council approved the city’s 2021 capital budget of $72.1 million at its regular meeting of City Council yesterday, with a 10-year program of $786.4 million.
Seventy per cent of the 10-year program will be invested in infrastructure renewal projects, e.g. repair, refurbishment or replacement of an existing asset to extend its useful life, in accordance with the city’s asset management plan. https://www.burlington.ca/en/services-for-you/asset-management-plan.asp
A breakdown of spending for the 2021 capital budget of $72.1 million includes:
Category 2021 Budget Amount
Roadways $27.1 million
Facilities and buildings $13.3 million
Fleet vehicles, accessories and equipment $11.1 million
Parks and open spaces $7.9 million
Storm water management $7.7 million
Information technology $5.1 million
Some highlights of the 2021 capital budget include:
• $3.7 million in funding to resurface Plains Road West and add cycling infrastructure
• $3 million in funding to renew community centre facilities, including the lap pool at Mountainside Pool (2205 Mount Forest Dr)
• $1 million in funding to continue the development of park amenities at City View Park (2500 Kerns Rd)
• $4.9 million in funding to support ongoing creek erosion control and restoration work.
2021 Budget Process Continues
The review and approval of the proposed 2021 operating budget continues with two key events taking place this week, including:
• A virtual budget town hall with the community on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Hosted by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, the live event will provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions and share their priorities for the 2021 operating budget. More details about the town hall, including a link to join the meeting are available on getinvolvedburlington.ca
• An overview of the proposed 2021 operating budget will be presented at a meeting of Corporate Services, Strategy, Risk and Accountability Committee on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.